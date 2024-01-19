ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Gap Down to $42.25

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.25, but opened at $40.69. ABB shares last traded at $40.62, with a volume of 27,525 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBNY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get ABB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBNY

ABB Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). ABB had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBNY. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in ABB by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ABB by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ABB by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.