Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,831,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,917,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,991,000 after buying an additional 152,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,072,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,168,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $85.06 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

