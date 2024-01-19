Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:AKR opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,079,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,988,000 after buying an additional 792,814 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

