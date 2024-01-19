Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,535,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,356,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $219,200.00.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $102,900.00.
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $101,900.00.
Accel Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of ACEL opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $855.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.35. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Accel Entertainment
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.