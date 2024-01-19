Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,535,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,356,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $219,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $102,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $101,900.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $855.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.35. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.36 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 41.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

