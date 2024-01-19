Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $17.50 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.