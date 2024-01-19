Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $17.50 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acorda Therapeutics
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.