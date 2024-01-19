Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 101940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Active Energy Group Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.22.
Active Energy Group Company Profile
Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Active Energy Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Energy sector’s risk-off stance, underperformance so far in 2024
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Growth for these defense stocks as global tensions rise
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bullfrog AI: advancing technologies in leaps and bounds
Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.