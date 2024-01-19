Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 101940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Active Energy Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.22.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

