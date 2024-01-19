Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of ADAP opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.11. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

