Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Update

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $202,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,954,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 110,232 shares of company stock worth $771,900 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Agiliti Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.61, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

