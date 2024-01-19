Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AC. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.71.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AC

Air Canada Price Performance

AC stock opened at C$18.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.21.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The firm had revenue of C$6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.0890756 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.