Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $470,320.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $120.61.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.