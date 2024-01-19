Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $470,320.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Akamai Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AKAM opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $120.61.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on AKAM
Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
Akamai Technologies Company Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akamai Technologies
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.