Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,029. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.