Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

