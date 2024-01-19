Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $90,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $857,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.