Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 6,834,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,399,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $249.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

