Allen Capital Group LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $156.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

