Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.