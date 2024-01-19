Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
ALPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at $646,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $19.35 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.31.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.
