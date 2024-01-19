Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 332,949 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at $646,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $19.35 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

