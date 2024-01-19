Ambrx Biopharma’s (AMAM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

Insider Activity

AMAM opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,307,311 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,231,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,307,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,504,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 358.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 2,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 458,061 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,525,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,155 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Featured Stories

