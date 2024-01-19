AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $204.91 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.