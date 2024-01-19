American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.7 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

