American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,376. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.