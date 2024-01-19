Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

