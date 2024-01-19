Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.63.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $189.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 15,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.