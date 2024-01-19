Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.65) per share.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million.
NASDAQ ASND opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $97,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.
