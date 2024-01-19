Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target at C$16.28

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.28.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.38. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.26. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.53 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

