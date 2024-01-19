Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $51.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.03. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after acquiring an additional 466,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,802,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 232,886 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

