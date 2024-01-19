Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $415,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $252.82. 201,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.43.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

