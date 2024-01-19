Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $454,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,745,712,372.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $32,070,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,745,712,372.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,552,042 shares of company stock valued at $250,200,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

TMUS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.55. 741,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.21. The company has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

