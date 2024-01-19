Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. 1,046,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

