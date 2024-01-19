Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,469 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,530,106. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The company has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

