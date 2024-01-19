Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of ASPN opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $859.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

