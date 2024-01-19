Astar Price Up 7% Over Last Week (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $906.69 million and approximately $90.24 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,358,739,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,499,352,768 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

