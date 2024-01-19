ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.490-2.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.570-0.670 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.39. 238,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ATI has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.24.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 16.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

