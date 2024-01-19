Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Purchased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

BATRA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

Insider Activity

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.92 million.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

