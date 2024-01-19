Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

