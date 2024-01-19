Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

AVA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE AVA opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. Avista has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

