Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,203 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,203 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 665,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKLB opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.26. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The business had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

