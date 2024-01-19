Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 62.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $275.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.30 and a 12-month high of $275.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $102,494.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,843,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $102,494.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,086,206 shares of company stock worth $269,293,301. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

