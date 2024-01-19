Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 187,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.8% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

TSM opened at $113.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $588.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

