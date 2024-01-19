Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 79,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Wedbush upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $376.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $377.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.