Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $207.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.93. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $209.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.30.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

