Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $90.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $92.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.