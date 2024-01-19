Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,860,062. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

