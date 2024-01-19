Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $728,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.36.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $574.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -159.46 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $593.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

