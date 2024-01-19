Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.15.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,170 shares of company stock worth $5,422,292 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $241.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

