Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 363,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ayro by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayro Price Performance

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Ayro has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

About Ayro

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Ayro had a negative net margin of 3,238.95% and a negative return on equity of 57.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ayro will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

