B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 6.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 315,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 906,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $668.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.31%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -156.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126 in the last 90 days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

