B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.07.

BTO stock opened at C$3.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.81 and a one year high of C$5.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.18.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.16 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3871269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

