Ball (NYSE:BALL) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.20.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

