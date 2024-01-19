Bank of America Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OHI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.42.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

OHI stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $51,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.